ECN Capital Q3 EPS Decreased by National Bank Financial

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of ECN Capital in a report released on Tuesday, October 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for ECN Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$79.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$75.42 million. ECN Capital had a negative net margin of 55.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.00 to C$2.35 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.48.

ECN Capital stock opened at C$2.22 on Thursday. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$1.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$624.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.08, a current ratio of 10.77 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.12%.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

