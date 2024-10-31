EcoSynthetix (OTC:ECSNF) Shares Up 12.8% – What’s Next?

EcoSynthetix Inc. (OTC:ECSNF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 12.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.88. Approximately 174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36.

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products worldwide. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard industry; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, and OSB to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.

