Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.83-4.33 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.5-7.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.62 billion. Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.040-7.650 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,645,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,914. The company has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $121.63 and a 1 year high of $153.51.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 16.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total transaction of $1,106,935.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,692.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.32, for a total value of $223,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,055.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total transaction of $1,106,935.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,692.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,410. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

