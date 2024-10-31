EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.82 EPS

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.82, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. EMCOR Group updated its FY24 guidance to $20.50-21.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 20.500-21.000 EPS.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE EME traded up $16.16 on Thursday, hitting $447.93. 294,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,848. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $415.78 and a 200 day moving average of $385.33. EMCOR Group has a twelve month low of $204.11 and a twelve month high of $456.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EME shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

View Our Latest Report on EME

About EMCOR Group

(Get Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.