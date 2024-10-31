Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Plans $0.73 Quarterly Dividend

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.725 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

Emera Stock Performance

TSE:EMA opened at C$52.01 on Thursday. Emera has a 1-year low of C$44.13 and a 1-year high of C$54.19. The stock has a market cap of C$15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$51.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$49.02.

Get Emera alerts:

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.67 billion. Emera had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 6.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Emera will post 3.1991627 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Emera from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Emera from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Emera from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Emera from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$52.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMA

Emera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.