Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Plans $0.73 Quarterly Dividend

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.725 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.
Emera Stock Performance
TSE:EMA opened at C$52.01 on Thursday. Emera has a 1-year low of C$44.13 and a 1-year high of C$54.19. The stock has a market cap of C$15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$51.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$49.02.
Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.67 billion. Emera had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 6.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Emera will post 3.1991627 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Emera Company Profile
Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.
