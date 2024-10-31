Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $13.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.
Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance
Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $29.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.95. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The firm has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.15%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on Enterprise Products Partners
About Enterprise Products Partners
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Enterprise Products Partners
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Big Buybacks Announced: 3 Stocks Insiders Are Banking On
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Chipotle Serves Up a Price Dip – The Market Is Buying
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Bitcoin Breakout: 3 Stocks Set to Ride the Cryptocurrency Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.