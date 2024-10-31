Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) Short Interest Down 5.4% in October

Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,500 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the September 30th total of 198,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Entra ASA Stock Performance
ENTOF remained flat at $11.97 during trading on Thursday. Entra ASA has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $11.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average is $11.19.
About Entra ASA
