Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) Short Interest Down 5.4% in October

Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,500 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the September 30th total of 198,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Entra ASA Stock Performance

ENTOF remained flat at $11.97 during trading on Thursday. Entra ASA has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $11.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average is $11.19.

About Entra ASA

Entra ASA operates as a commercial real estate company Oslo, Bergen, Trondheim, Sandvika, Drammen, and Stavanger areas in Norway. It operates as an owner, operator, and developer of office properties. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

