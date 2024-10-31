Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the September 30th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 956,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Epiroc AB (publ) Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of EPOKY stock opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.62. Epiroc AB has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Epiroc AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1837 per share. This is a positive change from Epiroc AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Epiroc AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Epiroc AB (publ) Company Profile

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

