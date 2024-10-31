Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Short Interest Up 14.4% in October

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the September 30th total of 190,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Equillium Price Performance

Shares of Equillium stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.88. 911,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,370. Equillium has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $3.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.83.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Equillium had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.88%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Equillium will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

In related news, insider Penny Tom sold 38,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total value of $32,985.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,051 shares in the company, valued at $8,543.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 67,324 shares of company stock valued at $64,233 in the last ninety days. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Equillium stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Free Report) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Equillium worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 27.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets the immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of lupus nephritis.

