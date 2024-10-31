Essential Utilities, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:WTRG)

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.3255 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

Essential Utilities has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 32 consecutive years. Essential Utilities has a payout ratio of 60.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Essential Utilities to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.3%.

WTRG traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,574,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,225. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Essential Utilities has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $41.78. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $434.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.80.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

