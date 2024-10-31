Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.82-$3.94 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91. Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 15.500-15.620 EPS.

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE ESS traded down $10.22 on Thursday, hitting $283.80. The company had a trading volume of 594,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,119. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $204.64 and a 12-month high of $317.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $298.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($2.40). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $442.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.29%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ESS shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $240.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James cut Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Anne Morrison sold 2,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.79, for a total value of $809,325.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,627.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Essex Property Trust news, CAO Anne Morrison sold 2,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.79, for a total transaction of $809,325.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,627.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.31, for a total value of $2,308,430.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,661.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,402 shares of company stock valued at $6,399,663 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Stories

