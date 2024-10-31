Ethereum (ETH) Market Cap Hits $303.93 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 31st. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2,524.19 or 0.03579300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a market cap of $303.93 billion and approximately $19.66 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00035654 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00005764 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00010821 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00011135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00006018 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,407,557 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

