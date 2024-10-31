Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.47 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

Etsy Stock Up 8.7 %

NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $4.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.15. 5,296,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,736,775. Etsy has a twelve month low of $47.10 and a twelve month high of $89.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.97.

Insider Activity at Etsy

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $85,660.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,798.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $85,660.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,619 shares of company stock worth $240,825. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Etsy declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 17.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ETSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Etsy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Etsy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.48.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

