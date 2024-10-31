Evermay Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,329,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,686,000 after purchasing an additional 108,406 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $18,418,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 51,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $52.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.42. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $53.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

