Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $27,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 149,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,222,000 after buying an additional 37,204 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $9,903,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 80,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 30,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,452,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS EFG opened at $101.82 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

