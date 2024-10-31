Evotec (EVO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Evotec Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EVO opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Evotec has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36.

Get Evotec alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EVO shares. Morgan Stanley cut Evotec from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Evotec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.70 to $3.80 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Evotec from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Evotec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evotec currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.93.

Evotec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women’s health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.