Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Exelon updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.400-2.500 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.40-2.50 EPS.

Exelon Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.58. 2,955,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,735,791. Exelon has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.69. The company has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 11th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on EXC

About Exelon

(Get Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.