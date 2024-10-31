Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Exelon updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.400-2.500 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.40-2.50 EPS.
Exelon Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.58. 2,955,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,735,791. Exelon has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.69. The company has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.53.
Exelon Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 11th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 62.55%.
About Exelon
Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.
