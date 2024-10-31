Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading 0.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $119.17 and last traded at $118.96. 1,962,051 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 16,352,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.44.

The firm has a market cap of $460.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.39.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Etfidea LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

