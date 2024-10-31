Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD Increases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total value of $111,542.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,968.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total value of $220,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,519.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total transaction of $111,542.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,968.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,095 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,712. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BTIG Research set a $535.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.74.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $11.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $502.40. The company had a trading volume of 379,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,735. The company has a market cap of $178.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.60, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.17 and a 12-month high of $523.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $489.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $445.30.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

