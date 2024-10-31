Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and traded as low as C$0.09. Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 57,142 shares.

Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$99.90 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10.

About Falcon Oil & Gas

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

