Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Short Interest Update

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,900 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the September 30th total of 258,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Insider Activity

In other Farmers National Banc news, EVP Timothy F. Shaffer sold 1,799 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $26,985.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,230. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmers National Banc

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 142,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 11,447 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 5.0% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 416,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 19,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on FMNB. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Farmers National Banc in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Price Performance

Farmers National Banc stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.79. 5,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,935. Farmers National Banc has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $517.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $70.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.90 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 19.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farmers National Banc Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.90%.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.