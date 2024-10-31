Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,060,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the September 30th total of 14,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.2 days.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Down 4.8 %

FATE stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.37. 1,823,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,199,991. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,426.67% and a negative return on equity of 44.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FATE shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,911,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,747,000 after acquiring an additional 617,644 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,555,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,463 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,574,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 26,399 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,130,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,101 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 17.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,008,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after buying an additional 294,738 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

