FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of FD Technologies plc (LON:FDP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,798 ($23.32) and last traded at GBX 1,744 ($22.62), with a volume of 72856 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,738 ($22.54).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FD Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.
FD Technologies Stock Performance
FD Technologies Company Profile
FD Technologies plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: KX, First Derivative, and MRP. It provides KX, a real-time decision-making engine that captures data, from various location and format; First Derivative, a capital markets consulting solutions; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.
