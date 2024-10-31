Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,600 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the September 30th total of 123,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 40.2 days.

Ferrexpo Stock Performance

Shares of FEEXF remained flat at $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Ferrexpo has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62.

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

