Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,600 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the September 30th total of 123,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 40.2 days.
Ferrexpo Stock Performance
Shares of FEEXF remained flat at $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Ferrexpo has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62.
About Ferrexpo
