Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Buys 202 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 10.1% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.7% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.2% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 743,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,897,000 after acquiring an additional 8,534 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 21,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CARR. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Baird R W raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

Carrier Global Stock Down 1.3 %

Carrier Global stock opened at $73.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $83.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.80 and a 200-day moving average of $68.32.

Carrier Global declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

