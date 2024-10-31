Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Makes New $273,000 Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,530,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,037,000 after acquiring an additional 19,794 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,664,000 after acquiring an additional 76,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 107,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,762,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $484,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,244 shares in the company, valued at $8,823,637.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $484,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,823,637.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,637.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,000 shares of company stock worth $20,330,835 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 2.4 %

MRVL opened at $82.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen raised shares of Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.62.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

