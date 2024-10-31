Fiducient Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,022,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,529,000 after buying an additional 15,673,824 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,660,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,972,000 after buying an additional 709,113 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,426,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,606,000 after buying an additional 4,015,007 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,363,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,575,000 after buying an additional 467,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,623,000 after buying an additional 2,404,544 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IVW stock opened at $97.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.88. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $66.08 and a 12-month high of $98.68.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.