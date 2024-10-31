Fiducient Advisors LLC Has $290,000 Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fiducient Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,177 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $1,088,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 126,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,078,000 after purchasing an additional 20,173 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 20,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $834,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 676,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $166,645,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $232.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.18 and its 200 day moving average is $238.38. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $204.63 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The stock has a market cap of $140.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.15.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

