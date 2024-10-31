Fiducient Advisors LLC Has $4.42 Million Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Fiducient Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Union Savings Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $266.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $189.71 and a one year high of $268.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

