Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 216.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 166,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 113,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $34.60 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $35.15. The company has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.70.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.