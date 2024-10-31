Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $5.67 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 109,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $5,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMB. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $15,269,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 246.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 252,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,972,000 after buying an additional 179,710 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 44.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 524,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,963,000 after buying an additional 161,642 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $6,428,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5,096.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 114,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after buying an additional 112,010 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $51.13 on Thursday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.08 and a one year high of $52.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.38.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.