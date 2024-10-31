Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $170.39 on Thursday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $127.27 and a 12 month high of $177.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.73.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

