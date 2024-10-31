Financial Analysis: Nanosonics (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) versus BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Nanosonics (OTCMKTS:NNCSF – Get Free Report) and BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.2% of BioLife Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of BioLife Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nanosonics and BioLife Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nanosonics N/A N/A N/A BioLife Solutions -59.88% -10.75% -8.89%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nanosonics 0 0 0 0 N/A BioLife Solutions 0 0 6 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Nanosonics and BioLife Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

BioLife Solutions has a consensus target price of $26.67, indicating a potential upside of 13.96%. Given BioLife Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BioLife Solutions is more favorable than Nanosonics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nanosonics and BioLife Solutions”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nanosonics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BioLife Solutions $139.96 million 7.71 -$66.43 million ($1.69) -13.85

Nanosonics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BioLife Solutions.

Summary

BioLife Solutions beats Nanosonics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nanosonics

Nanosonics Limited operates as an infection prevention company globally. The company manufactures and distributes the trophon ultrasound probe disinfector, and its related consumables and accessories; and research, develops, and commercialize of infection control and decontamination products and related technologies. Its product portfolio includes trophon2 that provides protection across various level disinfection HLD cycle; AuditPro nanosonics, an infection control workflow compliance management; Trophon EPR, a patented sonicated mist technology that provides high level disinfection of both endocavitary and surface ultrasound probes; and CORIS, an instrument reprocessing product platform. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Macquarie Park, Australia.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies. It offers proprietary biopreservation media products, including HypoThermosol FRS and CryoStor Freeze Media that are formulated to mitigate preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage and death; bioproduction tools, such as human platelet lysates for cell expansion and CellSeal closed system vials that are used in CGT; and the ThawSTAR line that comprises of a family of automated thawing devices for frozen cell and gene therapies packaged in cryovials and cryobags. The company also provides cryogenic freezer technology for controlled rate freezing and cryogenic storage of biologic materials; ultra-low temperature mechanical freezers; evo shipping containers that are cloud-connected passive storage and transport containers for temperature-sensitive biologics and pharmaceuticals; liquid nitrogen laboratory freezers, cryogenic equipment, and accessories; and biological and pharmaceutical storage and transport services. It markets and sells its products directly, as well as through third party distributors. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

