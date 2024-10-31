First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.33), Yahoo Finance reports. First Northwest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $29.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.20 million.

First Northwest Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FNWB opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.00 and a beta of 0.89. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $16.12.

First Northwest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -280.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on First Northwest Bancorp from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

