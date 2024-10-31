First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toews Corp ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,390,000. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 23,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG opened at $394.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $380.35 and a 200-day moving average of $366.79. The company has a market capitalization of $135.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $264.55 and a 1-year high of $397.18.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

