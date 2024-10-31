First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $2.21 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,298,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444,312 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in General Mills by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,650,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,341 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,728,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,563 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its holdings in General Mills by 6,140.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 945,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,807,000 after purchasing an additional 930,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $36,177,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on General Mills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

General Mills Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GIS stock opened at $68.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.10. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $75.90.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 55.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $173,514.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,411.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $173,514.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,411.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 46,500 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $3,190,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,328 shares in the company, valued at $24,379,054.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,555 shares of company stock worth $4,657,676. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

