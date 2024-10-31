First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Increases Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,289 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 115.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 280.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in United Rentals by 6,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI opened at $811.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $395.44 and a twelve month high of $861.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $778.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $711.09.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 34.73%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.03%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $954.00 to $955.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $930.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $742.50.

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total transaction of $740,916.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,702.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

