First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $220.74 and last traded at $220.73, with a volume of 20158 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $218.69.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the first quarter worth $1,784,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 67.2% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000.

About First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

