FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. FirstEnergy updated its FY24 guidance to $2.61-2.71 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.610-2.710 EPS.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day moving average of $41.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $34.92 and a 1 year high of $44.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 120.57%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

