FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. FirstEnergy updated its FY24 guidance to $2.61-2.71 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.610-2.710 EPS.
FirstEnergy stock opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day moving average of $41.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $34.92 and a 1 year high of $44.97.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 120.57%.
FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.
