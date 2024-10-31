Flare (FLR) Price Down 7.3% Over Last Week

Flare (FLR) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Flare coin can now be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Flare has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flare has a total market capitalization of $673.55 million and approximately $5.54 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Flare Profile

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 102,699,911,148 coins and its circulating supply is 50,668,612,991 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official website is flare.network. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 102,699,932,812.61633 with 50,668,612,991.08131 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01377367 USD and is down -1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $3,333,633.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

