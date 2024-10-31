Flare Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $673.76 Million (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 31st. Flare has a total market capitalization of $673.76 million and $4.93 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Flare has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One Flare coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Flare alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,082.73 or 0.99825468 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,050.18 or 0.99780386 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Flare Profile

Flare’s genesis date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 102,699,932,415 coins and its circulating supply is 50,668,612,991 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official website is flare.network.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 102,699,932,812.61633 with 50,668,612,991.08131 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01377367 USD and is down -1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $3,333,633.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.