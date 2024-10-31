Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Floor & Decor updated its FY24 guidance to ~$1.65-1.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.650-1.750 EPS.

Floor & Decor Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:FND traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,907,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53, a PEG ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.87. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $76.30 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.24.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

