Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,615 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,977 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,650 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 10,197 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.50 to $47.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.37.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ opened at $41.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.32. The company has a market capitalization of $173.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.67 and a 1 year high of $45.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.678 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

