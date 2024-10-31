Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $497,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 112,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 20,411 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stephenson & Company Inc. now owns 99,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,940,000 after acquiring an additional 34,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $46.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.54. The firm has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

