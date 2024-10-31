Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $5.32 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,440 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,667,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $476,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,297 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of FedEx by 6.4% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,909 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on FDX. Loop Capital reduced their price target on FedEx from $317.00 to $288.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Bernstein Bank increased their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $335.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of FedEx from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.17.

FedEx Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $274.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.91. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $234.45 and a 1 year high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $67.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.17.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 34.05%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

