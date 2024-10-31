Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,759 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 808.0% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus upgraded Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $153.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.93.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $134.44 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.67 and a 12-month high of $149.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The company has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 198.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

