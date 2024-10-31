Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,505 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.6% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 13,069,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $325,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,965 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2,959.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,373,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,525 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 42.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,420,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $110,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,411 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.2% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,506,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 398.2% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,025,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,026,000 after purchasing an additional 819,400 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on XRAY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Shares of XRAY opened at $23.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average of $26.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

