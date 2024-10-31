Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,668 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 122,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.1% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $21,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 323,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after buying an additional 10,777 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 416.1% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,818,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,016,000 after buying an additional 1,466,115 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.3% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,837,000 after acquiring an additional 20,218 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $166.30 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.50 and a fifty-two week high of $177.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $391.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $108,826.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,882.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total transaction of $12,342,475.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,002,649.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $108,826.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,882.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 389,144 shares of company stock worth $66,184,385 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

