Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC cut its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 76.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,438 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,091 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in F. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $10.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.64.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on F. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.41.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

