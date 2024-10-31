Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the September 30th total of 4,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FWONK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Formula One Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Formula One Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity at Formula One Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula One Group

In related news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $1,512,733.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 10,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $738,811.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $1,512,733.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,591 in the last three months. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in Formula One Group in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 33.5% in the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 68,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 17,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Stock Down 0.3 %

FWONK stock opened at $80.66 on Thursday. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $61.23 and a 52-week high of $82.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.88 and a beta of 0.04.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.45 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

